APSU Women’s Basketball game at Morehead State postponed due to Winter Weather
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game scheduled for 5:00pm, Monday, February 15th at Morehead State has been postponed due to impending winter weather; the game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 17th at 11:00am CT at the Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
After Wednesday’s tilt against the Eagles, the Governors will return to the Winfield Dunn Center for the final homestand of the season where they will host a 4:30pm, February 18th contest against SIU Edwardsville and a 1:00pm, February 29th contest against Eastern Illinois.
Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest news and schedule updates.
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Eagles, Eastern Illinois, Game Postponed, Johnson Arena, Lady Govs, Morehead KY, Morehead State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, SIU Edwardsville, Winter Weather
