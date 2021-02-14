|
Tennessee Women’s Basketball loses at #6/5 Texas A&M, 80-70
College Station, TX – No. 16/19 Tennessee women’s basketball pulled within one late in the fourth but couldn’t overcome a No. 6/5 Texas A&M team that shot 63 percent from the floor in the final quarter and also hit 17 of 22 free throws in that period, falling 80-70 in Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Junior Rae Burrell was also in double figures in points with 18 points and five rebounds, while Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 10 boards and eight points.
TAMU was held without a field goal for 6:03 before Wells and Pitts combined for two treys and a jumper in the final two minutes while limiting UT to a layup by Key, sending the game into the second period tied at 15-all.
Tennessee rallied back, getting the ball in the paint to Key and Kushkituah to pull back within two points just over a minute later. Wilson stretched TAMU’s lead back to four before the media timeout, but Davis put in a layup to cut it to two. Burrell and Marta Suárez combined for five points in the final minute of the half, and the Aggies were limited to just a layup, sending the game to the half-tied 32-32.
The Lady Vols carried a four-point lead into the media timeout, but the Aggies cut it down to one with just over four minutes to go in the quarter. Davis responded with a driving layup, but then UT went cold from the floor as TAMU closed out the quarter with a 6-1 run to send Tennessee into the final stanza down two at 51-49.
Davis bounced back with a trey before Wilson scored on a fast break layup to make the deficit five for UT. Davis and Burrell then added two free throws each, pulling Tennessee within one point with 2:11 to play. Pitts knocked down a trey on the next possession, and Davis answered with a jumper, but a foul behind the arc on the other end gave Pitts three free throws, all of which she hit, to put TAMU up by five at the 1:21 mark and force Tennessee to foul. Davis added two more points for UT, but the Aggies were able to convert on their free throws, taking an 80-70 victory.
Re Making Moves: Senior Rennia Davis turned in 25 points at Texas A&M, moving her career points total to 1,642. She now ranks 15th all-time on the Lady Vols scoring list and is just one point shy of catching No. 14 Glory Johnson.
Next Up For Tennessee Women’s Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team continues their three-game road swing, facing off against Mississippi State on Tuesday, February 16th in a 5:00pm ET/ 4:00pm CT contest that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
