Austin Peay State University campus closed, Monday

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather conditions, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will temporarily shift to remote operations Monday, February 15th, 2021.

APSU officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

Non-essential facilities will be closed during this time. Monday is an academic holiday — classes are not in session.

Inclement weather essential employees should report as usual. Please contact your supervisor if you are uncertain if you should report, or for remote work assignments. If you experience power outages or internet disruptions please notify your supervisor.

If widespread power outages do occur we will provide additional information about campus operations as soon as possible.

For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit www.apsu.edu/dining

