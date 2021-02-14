Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Bi-County Solid Waste Operations to be Closed Monday, February 15th

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management will close all operations on Monday, February 15th, 2021 due to the dangerous road conditions expected in Montgomery County.

The main landfill and all convenience centers will be closed. All major haulers have been notified of the closure.

Updates will be shared through local media and on the Montgomery County Government social media accounts.


