|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University campus closed, Monday Newer: Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating HBCU Funding »
Bi-County Solid Waste Operations to be Closed Monday, February 15th
Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management will close all operations on Monday, February 15th, 2021 due to the dangerous road conditions expected in Montgomery County.
The main landfill and all convenience centers will be closed. All major haulers have been notified of the closure.
Updates will be shared through local media and on the Montgomery County Government social media accounts.
SectionsNews
TopicsBi-County Landfill, Bi-County Solid Waste Management, Closed, Montgomery County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.