Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating HBCU Funding

Washington, D.C. – Tennessee is the proud home to a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This week, FedEx announced a $5 million dollar grant to HBCUs in Mississippi and Tennessee to celebrate Black History Month.

This investment will support skill-based training, career coaching, financial literacy, and training in other critical life skills.

Marsha’s Roundup

Millions of American students are struggling and falling behind because of delays to reopen schools. It is critically important that parents, teachers, and students work together to get our kids back in the classroom. On Fox News, I stressed the need for a return to in-person learning for students.

The Keystone Pipeline executive order ships jobs overseas and makes hardworking Americans foot the bill. I am working with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure elected representatives lead legislative action to serve our constituents rather than the executive orders that undermine the future of our nation.

China is not our friend—they are our adversary. The Chinese Communist Party’s strategy to overtake American businesses cannot go unchecked. On Fox Business, I defended American companies, innovators, and intellectual property holders and will continue to stand with them on the Senate floor.

For far too long, abortion providers like Planned Parenthood have abused taxpayer funds to subsidize the industry. I discussed my legislative effort to stop the flow of Title X taxpayer dollars and protect the lives of the unborn.

