Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: Dr. Chiquita Jackson

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Chiquita Jackson has been an advocate for students ever since she began her professional career. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that students are supported. She empowers and inspires to foster student growth and development.

Jackson has worked with students at multiple levels during her career and enjoys helping others reach their academic goals.

She worked in the local school system as a school counselor and as a student access coordinator. Jackson also spent time in Guyana as Peace Corps volunteer prior to joining Austin Peay State University (APSU) as interim director of the Office of Dual Enrollment.

Jackson is a Clarksville native and proud alumna of APSU where she received both her Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance and Master of Science in School Counseling. She obtained her Doctor of Education in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University. She had some of the best experiences of her life at Austin Peay State University. She feels that it is truly an honor to help students take advantage of the many opportunities provided by APSU.

We salute you for your passion and dedication to serving students at Austin Peay State University and beyond.

Sections

Topics