Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: Dr. Ashlee Spearman

Clarksville, TN – Since joining Austin Peay State University (APSU) in 2012, Dr. Ashlee Spearman has been an excellent ambassador for any initiative she has been involved with, including the University’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP).

She has been committed to student success and cultivates student leadership and development opportunities in a variety of university activities.

She believes in giving back to Austin Peay State University, having served as staff senate president and as a mentor for the Achievers & Scholars African American Male Mentor program, as well as other leadership roles with committees and student retention initiatives.

She currently serves as the campus advisor and proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as the chair of the African American Employee Council. Although Dr. Spearman initiated this spotlight program to recognize the contributions of others, the committee felt it was imperative that we acknowledge her leadership and dedication to the APSU community.

Dr. Spearman graduated from Grambling State University with a B.A. in mass communication with a concentration in public relations. She earned her M.S. in business administration at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and she earned her Ed.D in learning organizations and strategic change at Lipscomb University.

Dr. Spearman has taught undergraduate classes in first-year experience, student success, vital topics in leadership, and a management professional development seminar. Her professional affiliations include National Orientation’s Directors Association and Women in Higher Education in Tennessee, and she is a certified ATIXA Title IX Investigator.

Dr. Spearman, we salute you for your passion and dedication to serving the campus community at Austin Peay State University and beyond.

– APSU African American Employee Council

Leading Through Black Excellence is a new Black History Month series, presented by the Austin Peay State University African American Employee Council. Throughout February, we will highlight examples of “Leading Through Black Excellence,” both on and off our campus. Individuals and organizations were nominated, and we are pleased to share their incredible stories through this new venture. For more information, please visit our website. www.apsu.edu/aaec.

