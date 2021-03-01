APSU Volleyball defeats Eastern Illinois in Four Sets

Charleston, IL – Outside hitters Brooke Moore and Chloe Stitt each had 15 kills, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a four-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (19-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-12) against Eastern Illinois, Monday at Lantz Arena.

With the win, Austin Peay State University (6-2) finishes the first half of the 16-match OVC slate tied for third place with Southeast Missouri.

The top four teams in the league standings in four weeks will qualify for the Spring 2021 OVC Volleyball Championship.

Following its impressive offensive performance in Sunday’s four-set win, APSU got out to a slower start in Monday’s finale. The Governors dropped the first set after committing seven attack errors and scoring only 10 kills (.086 attack percentage) while the host Panthers enjoyed a 16-kill start that saw them hit .286.

Austin Peay State University rallied to win the second set 25-22, finding 17 kills against eight errors for an improved .220 attack percentage while Eastern Illinois held steady with a .289 attack percentage but with only 13 kills to their credit.

But after the break, the Governors that dominated Sunday’s match offensively showed up with a vengeance and the defensive effort made the final two sets complete routs. APSU’s 16 kills in the third set were recorded with only one error for a .469 attack percentage. Meanwhile, EIU committed as many errors (5) as it had kills (5) to wash out a .000 attack percentage.

The Governors fourth set performance was even more impressive as it went errorless in the attack and notched 15 kills against 29 attempts for a .517 attack percentage. Eastern Illinois would muster nine kills in the frame but again had five errors for a .125 attack percentage.

Stitt’s 15-kill outing saw her commit just three errors and post a .400 attack percentage. Moore finished with a .353 attack percentage, finishing with 15 kills, three attack errors, and 34 attempts. The Governors ended the day with 58 kills and a .307 attack percentage.

For a second-straight match, EIU’s Laurel Bailey led all hitters with 16 kills. Kylie Michael added 11 kills as the Panthers finished with 43 kills.

Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to Clarksville and begins the second half of its OVC schedule with a two-match series against Murray State, beginning Sunday at the Dunn Center.

