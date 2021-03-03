APSU Womxn’s Empowerment Week enters third day

Clarksville, TN – The first-ever Womxn’s Empowerment Week at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be filled with events for students and employees.

Each day will feature in-person and Zoom programs, such as a local, women-owned business vendor fair, along with various speakers.

Today’s theme focuses on self-care and will give women two opportunities to learn how to pamper and take care of themselves.

The first event is Skin-care with Kayle from noon-2:00pm at the Morgan University Center Rooms 303-305.

Women will have the opportunity to work with an aesthetician to create natural face masks. Visit the Peaylink event listing for more information.

The second event is Women’s Health virtual panel at 3:00pm on Zoom with Dr. Jessica Fripp hosting.

Fripp will host a panel on women’s mental and physical health. Fripp will answer questions submitted on social media platforms.

Click here to attend the Zoom seminar. Visit the Peaylink event listing for more information.

