Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Section of College Street to be closed for Utility Line Work

Friday, March 12th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of College Street to through traffic on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 8:00am from North First Street to North Second Street for utility line removal and upgrades.

The work is a part of a 60-day project to remove an underground combination utility line segment on the aforementioned section of College Street in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) road improvement contract.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Detour signage will be posted to direct traffic to North First Street and North Second Street to avoid the work zone.

Motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route during the utility line project period.

The work is expected to be finished by May 14th at which time the road will be reopened to through traffic.

Sections

Topics