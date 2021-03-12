APSU Men’s Tennis takes on St. Louis in Evansville, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis is set to get back on the court and wrap up non-conference play when it hosts St. Louis for a noon, Saturday match at the Wesselman Tennis Courts in Evansville, Indiana.

It is another quick turnaround for the APSU Govs, who fell to Chattanooga, 6-1, in a hard-fought match on Tuesday. Austin Peay State University will be looking to get in the win column for the first time this season when they take on the Billikens.

So far this season, Jacob Lorino leads the Governors with a team-best three singles wins while playing in the No. 5 position. Lorino was on team-high a three-match winning streak in singles play before a match to Chattanooga on Tuesday. Anton Damberg ranks second on the team with a pair of wins in singles action this season, he has won on both his matches on the No. 4 line.

Freshman Frederic Schlossmann picked up his first singles match win last time out, the Regensburg, Germany, native has played in the No. 2 position for the Govs in each match this season. Freshman Gabriel Nolasco Pozo also made his Austin Peay debut in singles action against the Mocs, previously he had only appeared in one doubles match against North Alabama.

Saturday’s match against St. Louis will wrap up non-conference play for Austin Peay State University. The Governors will kick off Ohio Valley Conference action with a March 20th match against Tennessee State in Nashville, the time of the match against the Tigers is still yet to be determined.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

The Opposition

St. Louis (2-3)

Last Meeting: St. Louis traveled to Austin Peay State University on March. 27th 2018 and knocked off the Govs, 4-2, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After dropping their first three matches of the season, St. Louis has won back-to-back contests against Division II Quincy, 7-0 and 4-0. The APSU Govs are the second OVC opponent the Billikens will face this season, as they fell to Eastern Illinois, 5-2, in their season-opening match.

Sections

Topics