APSU Softball sweeps doubleheader against Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – Kelsey Gross and Harley Mullins limited Morehead State to one run on eight total hits total in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader sweep, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Govs came away with 4-1 and 4-0 victories.

For Gross (4-0) it was her 12th straight decision without a loss, tying the school record for consecutive pitching wins without a loss, while Mullins (2-4) picked up her first career shutout as a Gov in the nightcap.

Austin Peay (8-4, 3-2 OVC) and Morehead State (4-8, 0-5 OVC) will conclude their three-game OVC series, 10:00am, Monday.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, Morehead State 1

The APSU Govs jumped on Morehead State early in Game 1, with Gross driving in Kelsey Gray and Lexi Osowski in the bottom of the first inning, with a double for a 2-0 lead.

That turned out to be more than enough runs for Gross, who limited the Eagles to one run on five hits in picking up the complete-game victory while striking out four and walked two.

Morehead State’s lone run came in the fourth inning, to get to within one, 2-1, but the Govs added two insurance runs in the fifth inning, with Brett Jackson driving in Gross and Alyssa Archuleta with a triple.

Game 2

Austin Peay 4, Morehead State 0

Game 2 would see the Govs once again get out to an early lead, with Gross singling in Brooke Pfefferle in the bottom of the first inning to give Austin Peay State University a 1-0 lead.

Mullins would make that run stand up for the APSU Govs, as she limited the Eagles to just three hits in the contest, none coming after the fourth inning, along with one walk and four strikeouts.

Austin Peay State University would add to their lead in the third, with Gross once again doing the damage, this time with a two-run triple, driving in Pfefferle and Osowski to give her three RBIs in the game and five total on the day.

The APSU Govs final run of the day came in the fifth, with Drew Dudley bring in Gray with a sacrifice fly for the 4-0 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

Kelsey Gross tied former pitching standout Morgan Rackel for the school record for most consecutive pitching wins without a loss with her 12th straight win.

The Game 2 shutout by Harley Mullins versus the Eagles was the APSU Govs second shutout of the season.

The APSU Govs have won their last eight games versus Morehead State.

With her five RBIs versus Morehead State, Kelsey Gross is now driving in 15 runs in 12 games this season.

Freshman Alyssa Archuleta recorded the first two hits of her career versus Morehead State.

Austin Peay State University is now 4-0 in games played on Sunday this season.

The three-hitter by Harley Mullins in Game 2 was the first three-hit complete game by a Govs pitcher since Morgan Rackel turned the trick versus Eastern Illinois on March 24th, 2019.

