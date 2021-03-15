Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Meet the original force of nature this weekend as the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies film series continues with the visually spectacular computer-animated film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ timeless fable about the importance of protecting the environment.

And thanks to our generous friends at Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” will be presented free of charge at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, March 19th at 7:00pm.

In the walled city of Thneedville, where everything is artificial and even the air is a commodity, twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) will do anything to find a real live Truffula tree in order to win the heart of Audrey (Taylor Swift), the girl of his dreams. As he embarks on his journey, Ted discovers the incredible story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), a grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees, and the Once-ler (Ed Helms), who let greed overtake his respect for nature.

Rating: PG / Running time: 93 minutes / Release year: 2012 / Director: Chris Renaud / Cast: Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Betty White / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission to this showing is FREE, although we hope you will consider a $5.00 suggested donation to support your Roxy Regional Theatre and help with licensing fees. Tickets must be reserved through our website for contact tracing and tracking purposes.

Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at (931) 645-7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Roxy Regional Theatre pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

