This Week at ASPU: Austin Peay State University Homecoming Week starts Today

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Homecoming Week is a bit different this year. The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic forced homecoming from last fall to this spring.

The festivities start today with the Homecoming BBQ & SGA T-shirt Giveaway at 11:00am and finish up when the football team hosts UT Martin at 2:00pm Sunday, March 21st.

Here’s this week’s schedule:

Monday

11:00am: Homecoming BBQ & SGA T-shirt Giveaway at Morgan University Center (MUC) Plaza.

Tuesday

7:00pm: Comedy Show at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Wednesday

Thursday

7:00pm: 15th Annual Govs Got Talent at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center.

Friday

Saturday

4:00pm: 7th Annual Gov Run at the Intramural Fields.

Sunday

10:00am: 75 th Annual Homecoming Parade along College, Drane street, and Marion street.

2:00pm: APSU Govs host UT Martin at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay State University Alumni Relations also has several events scheduled this week, including the Marvin Posey, Jr. Scholarship Art Exhibit (see below). Visit the Alumni Relations homecoming page for more details.

Marvin Posey, Jr. Scholarship Art Exhibit

The Austin Peay State University African American Alumni Chapter and the APSU National Alumni Association will host the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Art Exhibit at 2:00pm on March 20th in the painting studio of the APSU Art + Design Building.

The event is part of the spring 2021 APSU Homecoming activities. Tickets are $30.00 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Endowment.

The exhibit will celebrate this scholarship at APSU and the beautifully vibrant artwork that Posey created during his lifetime.

Due to CDC, state, and local guidelines related to COVID-19 Coronavirus, the details of this event are subject to change. To register for the event, visit, www.alumni.apsu.edu/posey21.

To give to the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship, visit www.givetoapsu.com/Posey.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Foy pool reopens for season

The Foy Fitness and Recreation pool will reopen at 2:00pm today and will be open 2:00pm-5:00pm each weekday for lap and recreational swimming.

Pool access is included in a Foy center membership, which includes students, faculty and staff, and paid community members.

CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Karen Seapker to lecture

CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Karen Seapker will give a lecture exploring her work and creative practices on March 18th.

The lecture will be at 6:00pm via Zoom and is free and open to the public. Registration is required at this link.

The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) recently announced Seapker, from Donalson, and Benjy Russell, from Dowelltown, as the 2020-21 recipients of the Tennessee Artist Fellowship. Russell’s lecture will be at 6:00pm March 30th via Zoom.

CECA, Theatre & Dance to welcome Adam Pascal for two masterclass sessions

The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance, with the support of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to present two masterclass sessions this week hosted by award-winning actor Adam Pascal.

“Musical Theatre Voice,” will be hosted by Tony and Drama Desk-nominated stage and film actor Adam Pascal. The class will be offered twice, at 3:00pm and 5:30pm March 17th.

Pascal will work with three musical theatre students during both classes, and each class will allow time for questions.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

To register, visit https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/masterclass_registration.php.

COVID-19 vaccination site enters third week

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Austin Peay State University’s nursing faculty and students began administering the Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to members of the Montgomery County community at a drive-thru site behind the Ard Building.

Austin Peay State University is dispensing the vaccine following Tennessee’s phased vaccination plan, and anyone who wants to receive the vaccine at APSU needs to sign up for an appointment through this link.

Individuals registered to receive a vaccination must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.

For more information on the state’s vaccination program, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

‘Entangled Entities’ continues at The New Gallery

The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Entangled Entities, a new exhibition by bio-artist Laura Splan, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

“Entangled Entities is an exhibition that combines biomedical research with aesthetics,” said Michael Dickins, curator, and director of The New Gallery. “With her work, Splan choreographs poetic confrontations with science inside the gallery to foster deeper engagement with science outside the gallery.”

The exhibit runs through March 26th.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through will accompany this exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. The walk-through can be found on The New Gallery’s webpage and can be accessed via www.apsu.edu/art-design.

In addition to the exhibition in The New Gallery, Splan’s body of work, Unraveling, will be featured in The Terminal Gallery, the APSU Department of Art + Design’s gallery for 21st Century video/animation/time-based media art, throughout March.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* . To read more, click here.

