Legends Bank partners with Habitat for Humanity to build home for Clarksville family

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank will team up with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) to help build a home for a local family in need of affordable housing.

The bank agreed to sign onto a build for 2021 after holding a hugely successful fundraiser for Habitat in the fall of 2020.

This will be the first local build entirely sponsored by a Clarksville community bank.

In addition to providing financial support, Legends team members will pitch in alongside family members to complete work on the house, scheduled to be built later this year.

“This partnership with Habitat is meaningful because it isn’t simply the monetary giving that makes the difference, it’s the combination of providing financial benefit with volunteerism that creates the sense of community and impacts people’s lives in many ways,” said Britney Campbell, SVP, Marketing, and Public Relations at Legends Bank.

Legends employees Aminah Eyiowuawi and Amelia Magette serve on the Board of Directors for Habitat and have spent countless hours volunteering with families in the program. They provide mentorship, financial education, and more for families working toward the dream of homeownership.

“We could not be more pleased to have Aminah and Amelia serving on our Board. The work they do for us is so critical for the success of Habitat families,” HFHMCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “Legends Bank will be a great partner for us, and we look forward to working with them.”

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., operating nine branch banking locations in Clarksville, Brentwood, Nashville, and Pleasant View, TN. More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

