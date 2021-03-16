Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett to lift Face Mask order

Clarksville-Montgomery County, TN – Based on the latest data representing vaccination levels and COVID-19 Coronavirus testing results from local health officials and medical services, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has made the decision to end the mask mandate at 11:59pm, March 19th, 2021.

Public and private agencies have joined together to make sure that all vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

Because of the number of vaccines now available and the added vaccination sites, Clarksville-Montgomery County is on track to have all vulnerable categories completed by the end of March.

“Although we are lifting the mask mandate throughout our community, masks will be required in all County and City government buildings to protect our employees to the maximum extent possible.”

“Our employees and visitors will also be required to wear masks when working with the public unless a partition is between the customer and employee. We have an occupational employment duty to protect our employees and ensure the continuity of County and City operations.”

“Private businesses have the right to require masks for people entering their businesses as well, and we highly encourage all people to wear masks when social distancing cannot be accomplished,” stated Mayor Durrett.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said he and Mayor Durrett and public and private health officials have conferred about the mask mandate and other issues throughout the pandemic.

“Mayor Durrett and I agree that we have a duty to protect our employees,” Mayor Pitts said. “Therefore, we have decided that the wearing of face coverings in City buildings would still be required for employees and the public.”

Montgomery County Director of Emergency Services Jimmie Edwards said the local medical community is requesting that people continue to wear face-coverings in public when social distancing is not an option.

“Montgomery County COVID-19 numbers and hospitalization rates are better in comparison to those counties that chose not to have a mask mandate. This is a strong indicator of the effectiveness of face-coverings,” Edwards said. “Remember, it has only been a little more than a week since the CDC suggested that small gatherings were safe among people who have been fully vaccinated.”

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations are currently being administered to everyone over the age of 65 along with individuals who are in Phase 1a through 1c. There are 28 vaccination locations throughout Montgomery County. To see the list and schedule an appointment visit www.vaccinefinder.org

The Montgomery County Government website has a host of COVID-19 Coronavirus-related information, including a COVID-19 dashboard. You can also call 931.648.5787 for questions.

