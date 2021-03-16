|
Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at Murray State, 1-0
Murray, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) goalkeeper Chloé Dion made a career-high seven saves, but it was not enough and the Governors dropped a 1-0 decision to Murray State, Tuesday, at Cutchin Field.
Making her second-straight start in net, Dion made her first save of the day in just the fifth minute of the contest.
But the Racers were able to find the back of the net on their second scoring chance of the day when Rebecca Kubin found Marti Floyd for what would prove to be the game-winning goal in the 27th minute.
Tori Case and Claire Larose each took a shot on goal in the first half, but the Governors were never able to beat Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres and after 45 minutes of action, the Racers led, 1-0.
Murray State started the second half on the attack, taking shots on goal in the 53rd and 60th minute, but they were unable to best Dion again. The APSU Govs got their best scoring opportunity of the second half in the 69thminute, but Villacres was up to the task and made the save on Abby Therrell, a Murray native making her final appearance in her hometown.
In the 88th minute of the match, Murray State had two looks at the Austin Peay State University goal, but Dion saved the initial shot by Kubin and the rebound shot by Floyd to hold the deficit at a single goal and keep the Governors in the game.
However, the Govs were unable to come back from the early Murray State goal and dropped their third 1-0 decision of the season.
Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer
