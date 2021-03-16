Tennessee Department of Health Ramps Up COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is working with partners across the state to ensure the continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines in the community.

Vaccination appointments are currently available at county health departments in every grand division of the state.

Protecting Tennesseans Most At Risk

Tennesseans in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 65 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination. Tennessee continues making great progress in protecting those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19 Coronavirus:

More than 1.3 million Tennesseans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine

17.5 percent of Tennessee’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine

Tennessee is ranked 12th in the nation for the percentage of second doses completed

Focus on Equity and Underserved Populations

Equity is a cross-cutting consideration of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. To date, 8.7 percent of Black Tennesseans have been vaccinated, above the national average of 7.6 percent.

However, TDH data show uptake of the vaccines in Tennessee remains low across all racial groups, especially in rural areas. Many rural Tennessee county health departments are seeing only a fraction of their daily COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments filled.

West Tennessee counties have only about 20 percent of their daily appointments booked. East Tennessee has about 50 percent availability, and Middle Tennessee has 80 percent of their daily appointments filled. TDH is developing a strategy to accelerate through phases of the vaccination plan while balancing vaccine supply and demand.

Book Your Vaccination Appointment

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Book an appointment for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov.

About the Tennessee Department of Health

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Sections

Topics