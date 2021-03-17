APSU Women’s Golf shine on back nine at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – A solid back-nine gave Austin Peay State University women’s golf team momentum to build on following the conclusion of the 2021 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Tuesday from Sevierville Golf Club’s Highlands Course.

After a birdie-less front-nine, the Govs started seeing more red numbers along the back but were unable to make a move up the leaderboard. Eastern Kentucky (890) took the overall team title with a wire-to-wire victory.

“We had another rough start to our round today but I’m so proud of our final nine holes,” said Austin Peay head coach Jessica Combs. “We finally started to swing with more confidence and shots went our way.”

Andrea Presilla (87-85-77-249) had the best day of a Gov, shooting a one-over 35 on the back nine with a trio of birdies, including at No. 18—she and Taylor Dedmen both closed the event with a birdie on 18, two of just 24 posted for the entire tournament.

“Andrea let go of some pressure she’d been feeling and was able to put together a solid round for us,” Combs said. “Taylor and Shelby [Darnell] aren’t used to making that many bogeys but they stayed strong mentally and fought for us until the very last hole.”

Darnell (77-77-81—235) led the Govs for the tournament with a tie for 20th; she finished the event tied for eighth in total pars (32) and tied for ninth in par-four scoring (4.33 strokes per hole). Dedmen (77-82-78—237) was tied for 26th.

Kady Foshaug (80-81-79—240) and Riley Cooper (80-82-79—241) rounded out the event for the Govs at Tennessee Tech’s home event. Foshaug equaled Dedmen with a team-high five birdies during the event and tied Darnell’s team-best 3.39 strokes per hole mark on par-3 attempts while equaling Presilla’s one-over 35 on the back nine on the final day; Cooper was no slouch herself on the back, coming back in with a 37.

“Riley had been in a battle with her putter and finally saw some fall for her, which was great,” Combs said. “Kady hit some awesome wedge shots today that got her out of trouble a time or two.

“This tournament taught us how to play through adversity in a format we aren’t really used to, and we’ll use that knowledge moving forward in our next few events.”

The next event on the Austin Peay State University schedule begins Monday, March 29th when the Govs travel to Chattanooga for the Mocs Invite.

