Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – Senior Alex Vegh posted a one-under 71 on the final day of competition at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate to close out the week for Austin Peay State University men’s golf team at Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course.

On the team level, UT Martin and Morehead State finished tied with matching 851 scores; the Eagles won a two-hole playoff to take the team title.

Vegh (77-72-71—221) was the lone Gov to improve round-over-round and his final-round 71 was marked by a two-under 34 on the back nine with seven pars and a pair of birdies. The Gahanna, Ohio native led the Govs with 11 birdies for the event, picking up four in the final round alone.

Senior Austin Lancaster was the overall leader in the event for the APSU Govs, tying for 25th at 218 (73-73-72). He was even going out and coming back in the final round, parring 14 of 18 holes; that was a theme throughout the event for Lancaster, who led the Govs and was tied for seventh among all players with 38 total pars and tied for ninth in par-four scoring at an even 4.00 strokes per hole.

Once again the first hole was the bane of Micah Knisley’s day; after opening the tournament with a quadruple-bogey there on Sunday, he opened his final round with a triple bogey on No. 1 on Tuesday. Take away those two holes and Knisley (72-77-77—226) is a top-30 finisher for the event.

Michael Busse (73-78-79—230) and Chase Korte (75-76-80—231) closed out the event for the Govs. Korte’s birdie on the 394-yard par-four at No. 15 was one of just five at the hole on Tuesday.

The APSU Govs are up in Bowling Green early next week for a rematch against Western Kentucky; Austin Peay State University won 4.5-2.5 in a match play event on February 8th in Clarksville.

