Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 17th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 17th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Zeena is a handsome adult rottweiler. He is neutered and house trained. Zeena is a very happy boy who prefers a home without other dogs.

Laura is a young female domestic shorthair with mesmerizing eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Coda is a 12-year-old, 27-pound neutered male cocker spaniel/beagle mix. He is house trained and loves everyone he meets. Coda and his sister Treble are very good friends and would like to be adopted together. They require a special diet. Coda and Treble are both very sweet and laid back but unfortunately, their owner can no longer care for them.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Bandit is a handsome 2-year-old domestic shorthair who has been lovingly cared for at the Cats Are Us shelter house. He is playful and used to being with other cats. A bit shy in his new surroundings, he cannot wait to be out of a cage. A real home of his own will be another adjustment. He likes people but maybe a little standoffish at first. Bandit is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Nell is a beautiful young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is a sweet girl that will share her love with you after she warms up to a new home. She is shy at first but she will be your partner once she settles in. Nell is fully vetted and litter box trained. She gets along well with other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a 3-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is short and stocky with a cute curled tail. This goofy boy loves to play ball and curl up with his person at the end of the day. He is working on leash manners and basic training. He is house and crate trained, microchipped, and fully vetted. Ralph is heartworm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Apollo is a 1 1/2-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house trained, knows basic commands, and loves to give hugs and kisses. Apollo loves to play tug of war, loves to cuddle, and is absolutely wonderful with people and children. He should not be taken to dog parks or any area with small animals or cats.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Timber is a 6-year-old neutered male mixed breed. He is very sweet, loving, and very obedient. He adores people and loves being pet and eating treats. Timber knows all basic commands. He is a retired service dog looking for his forever family.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5642, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920

