Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Class of 2021 Prom Update

Montgomery County, TN – Dear Class of 2021 and families,

As the district announced on January 26th, 2021, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will have in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

With our partners at Austin Peay State University (APSU), school and district leaders have developed a plan to allow for in-person ceremonies that adhere to local, state, and national guidelines and best practices for the health and safety of students, employees, and visitors during the pandemic.

Schools will continue reaching out to families with more information on graduation ceremonies in May.

Additionally, CMCSS will have in-person proms for the Class of 2021.

School and district leaders have developed guidelines with the health and safety of students, employees, and guests as the top priority. Some of the guidelines include:

Capacities will be reduced:

This could include 2-3 different shifts depending on the number of attendees from a school and the size of the venue.

To reduce capacities, 2021 proms will only be for seniors, one guest per senior, and staff or volunteers to be determined by each school. Parents/guardians, media, outside vendors, etc., will not be permitted in the prom venue.

Enhanced cleaning and food and beverage serving protocols will be implemented.

Face masks must be worn except during photos, when actively eating or drinking, or when physically distanced.

Temperature checks and self-screening are required before entering the prom venue.

Live music will not be permitted; DJs are permitted.

Seniors are permitted to bring guests per normal district protocols, and guests must adhere to the district’s health and safety protocols.

School administrators will follow up with seniors and families to provide more details, including dates, times, protocols for guests, etc. in the coming days.

Without a doubt, proms across the nation will look different this year during the pandemic. However, this formal occasion is important to many students, and CMCSS is committed to hosting these optional events for students this spring. Thank you for your continued support.

