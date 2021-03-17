APSU GuitarFest 2021 to feature livestream performances honoring James Piorkowski’s music

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Guitar Studio will present via livestream GuitarFest 2021, featuring premiere performances of the music of James Piorkowski.

The event will include a first-time performance of “A Fine Days Evening” by the APSU Guitar Quintet and “One Night in Romania” by the SUNY Fredonia Guitar Quartet.

The performances will be held at 7:30pm on Facebook.

Piorkowski, a SUNY Distinguished Professor who leads the guitar program at the State University of New York at Fredonia School of Music, will work alongside the APSU Guitar Studio in several remote coaching and lecture sessions. These sessions will focus on his original works for guitar solo, duo, and quartet.

Piorkowski has given many recitals in various places such as Spain, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Jamaica, Canada, and various places throughout the United States. Piorkowski was a member of the well-known Buffalo Guitar Quartet from 1982-2000.

Piorkowski has studied composition with performers such as Anton Wolf and Donald Bohlen and has had classes with Aaron Copland, Jacob Druckman, Lucas Foss, Morton Feldman, and Milton Babbitt.

