NOAA Weather Transmitters out in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this morning that they had three radio transmitters in Middle Tennessee that are out of service. This impacts Montgomery and several other counties in Middle Tennessee.

Residents of Montgomery County can receive warnings about possible dangerous weather conditions through the MoCo Info phone app, Montgomery County Government and City of Clarksville social media sources, local radio stations, and local media outlets.

“We were made aware of the outage this morning and wanted to make sure that residents were aware that the weather radios are not working. We recommend that people have a back-up source to receive weather alerts,” said Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Baggett. “The effects of the incoming storm system in Montgomery County are expected to be marginal, however, we understand weather patterns can shift so we monitor the weather regardless of the predictions.”

The early warning sirens will be operational because they operate on a separate system from the transmitters.

If predictions change, EMA’s protocol is to communicate immediately with all local city and county services including utilities, emergency medical services, law enforcement as well as the highway and street departments. Notifications and warnings to the media as well as postings on social media will be made to keep the public informed.

Sections

Topics