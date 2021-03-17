Austin Peay State University Theatre & Dance, CECA to welcome Adam Pascal for two masterclass sessions

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance, with the support of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to present two masterclass sessions today hosted by award-winning actor Adam Pascal.

“Musical Theatre Voice,” will be hosted by Tony and Drama Desk-nominated stage and film actor Adam Pascal. The class will be offered twice, at 3:00pm and 5:30pm March 17th, 2021.

Pascal will work with three musical theatre students during both classes, and each class will allow time for questions.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

To register, visit https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/masterclass_registration.php.

