APSU Softball drops doubleheader at Eastern Illinois

Charleston, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning in of their Ohio Valley Conference opener versus Eastern Illinois, Saturday at Williams Field, but could not come up with a final big hit, as the Govs dropped a doubleheader to EIU by 4-2 and 8-0 finals.

Overall, the Governors (9-6, 4-4 OVC) were held to eight hits and two runs in the twinbill, with the final game of the three-game OVC series scheduled to start, 11 a.m., Sunday.

Game 1

EIU 4, APSU 2

The Govs trailed the Panthers 4-0 heading into their final at-bat but got a runner into scoring position right away with a lead-off double to center by Bailey Shorter.

Two outs later, Emily Harkleroad broke up the shutout with an RBI single to center, scoring Shorter, and moving to second on the throw home.

Drew Dudley then singled, scoring Harkleroad, to make it 4-2, and bring the possible tying run to the plate.

But Maddie Boykin, who came in as a pinch hitter, saw her grounder fielded by the Panthers second baseman, who threw to first for the final out of the game.

Jordan Benefiel (2-1) took the loss for the Govs, giving up four runs – three earned – on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

Eastern Illinois took the lead in the second, scoring twice, then added-on single insurance runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Game 2

EIU 8, APSU 0

The Govs suffered two big innings in the nightcap to the Panthers, as EIU plated three runs in the second inning to take the lead, followed by a five-run third inning to break the game open.

Austin Peay on the other hand struggled at the plate but did have some chances to score, getting runners to third base on both the first and second innings, and a runner on second base in the fourth inning, but just couldn’t come up with that run-scoring hit that it needed.

Kelsey Gross (4-1) took the loss, going just 2.1 innings and giving up seven runs on six hits.

Dudley had a double, while Brett Jackson and Kelsey Gray recorded singles to account for the Govs hits in Game 2.

Inside the Boxscore

Bailey Shorter reached base three times in the doubleheader, on two hits and a walk.

Drew Dudley and Bailey Shorter had the only two extra-base hits for the Govs, both doubles.

Jordan Benefiel made her first start in the circle since the opening week of the season.

Red-shirt freshman Maddie Boykin made her first career start in Game 2 as the designated player position.

Freshman shortstop Alyssa Archuleta had a career single-game career-high five assist in Game 2.

Sections

Topics