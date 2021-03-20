Hopkinsville Community College to hold HOPFAME Facebook Live event, March 25th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a HOPFAME Facebook Live event starting at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 on HCC’s Facebook page.

The event is an informational session for individuals and their families who are interested in a career in advanced manufacturing and are available to begin courses in the fall of 2021. The deadline to apply for the program is May 1st.

HOPFAME is the local chapter of Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (KYFAME), a nationally recognized program to implement apprenticeship-style training to create a pipeline of highly skilled workers in advanced manufacturing. HOPFAME is a partnership between HCC and 20 regional manufacturers located in Christian County, Todd County, and Trigg County in Kentucky, and Montgomery County in Tennessee.

“HOPFAME students have the opportunity to have a job, earn a degree with little or no debt, and start a career earning $40,000 per year,” said HOPFAME Success Coach Tara Rascoe. “This hands-on, paid experience is ideal for recent high school graduates, military veterans and current employees of industries in our area.”

HCC President Dr. Alissa Young noted, “As we begin recruiting for our sixth cohort of HOPFAME, we are excited about having our third group of FAME students graduating in May.”

HOPFAME participants attend classes two days a week and work at a sponsoring manufacturer for a competitive wage a minimum of 24 hours each week. This work-and-learn format gives students the opportunity to immediately apply what they learn on campus in a real-world setting at work. Students who complete the five-semester program receive an associate in applied science degree and often graduate with zero student-loan debt.

The program also addresses the workplace behavior issues which often frustrate employers by incorporating critical personal skills into the curriculum. Behaviors including: attendance, communication, diligence, teamwork, interpersonal relations, and initiative are emphasized both in the classroom and at the workplace.

With the practical skills gained during their paid work experience, HOPFAME graduates frequently take full-time positions with their sponsoring companies. Graduates can also continue their education toward bachelor’s degrees in engineering.

HCC will be accepting applications until May 1st for the fall 2021 cohort which will begin classes on August 16th, 2021. The application is available online at http://rebrand.ly/HOPFAME or by contacting HOPFAME Success Coach Tara Rascoe at *protected email* or 270.707.3745. To be considered for the program, an applicant must have a high school diploma or GED and meet minimum requirements on standardized tests in English, math, and reading.

Students who are selected for the program earn a minimum of $12.00 per hour while working for one of the HOPFAME sponsoring companies which include:

Atlasbx

Brazeway

Comefri

Continental Mills

Danfoss Power Solutions

Douglas Autotech

Hankook Tire

Huhtamaki

Martinrea

Metalsa Structural Products

MSSC

Novelis

Par4 Plastics

Plymouth Engineered Shapes

Pregis

Riken Elastomers

Stanley Engineered Fastening

T.RAD North America

Toyoda Gosei

Wabash National

To learn more about KYFAME, visit www.KYFAME.com.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

