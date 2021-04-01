Music City Diamond Classic to be held at First Horizon Park, April 17th-18th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and BCSG 360 has announced they will host the Music City Diamond Classic on Saturday, April 17th and Sunday, April 18th at First Horizon Park. The Music City Diamond Classic will feature HBCUs Lane College (Jackson, TN) and Tuskegee University (Tuskegee, AL).

The two schools will play a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday. The contest on Saturday will begin at 3:00 p.m. and game one of Sundays doubleheader will begin at 1:00pm The gates at First Horizon Park will open at 2:00pm on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.

Fans have two ticket options for the Music City Diamond Classic:

Weekend Pass – $40.00 includes entry for all three games.

– $40.00 includes entry for all three games. Single Day Pass – $20.00 includes entry for the single game on Saturday or the Sunday doubleheader.

All tickets will be available in pod-style seating of 2, 4, or 6 tickets in sections 101-124, which follow all six-foot socially distanced guidelines approved by Metro Nashville Public Health. Lane College will serve as the away team (1st base dugout) for all games and Tuskegee University will be the home team (3rd base dugout) for all games.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.firsthorizonpark.com, by phone at 615.690.HITS, or through either school.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages 13 and older. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests.

For more information about First Horizon Park’s comprehensive safety plan, please visit www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens.

For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics