APSU Volleyball’s Chloe Stitt named to First Team All-OVC

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball outside hitter Chloe Stitt earned her first career postseason honor from the Ohio Valley Conference, Wednesday, gaining First Team All-OVC recognition for the recently completed spring 2021 campaign.

Stitt, of Summitville, Indiana, posted career-best in both kills per set (3.55) and attack percentage (.239) the shortened spring campaign.

Her 174 kills in 49 sets placed her sixth among the OVC’s hitters in kills per set.

Twice Stitt broke the 20-kill plateau in a match, including a career-high 26-kill outing in the Govs March 7th victory against Murray State. She finished the season with a 20-kill effort at UT Martin, Monday night. Still posted double-digit kill totals in nine of the Govs 12 matches this spring.

It is the fifth consecutive season the First Team All-OVC roster includes an Austin Peay volleyball player. She also becomes the 25th individual Governor to earn First Team All-OVC recognition.

