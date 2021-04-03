APSU Baseball splits doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – Designated hitter Ty DeLancey broke a 1-1 tie with a 10th-inning double helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team as it claimed a split of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader with a 3-1 Game 2 victory, Saturday at Earle Combs Stadium.

With the victory, Austin Peay (9-16, 6-6 OVC) won its second-straight OVC series and moved into fifth place in the OVC race after four weekends.

Eastern Kentucky (9-17, 4-8 OVC) avoided a series by winning the day’s first game, 9-4, while also ending its seven-game losing streak.

The series finale started as a fantastic pitcher’s duel as Austin Peay State University starter Drew McIllwain and Eastern Kentucky starter Darren Williams battled. McIllwain opened with six scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to EKU second baseman Daniel Harris IV. Williams made it into the ninth before right fielder TJ Foreman ended his outing with a game-tying RBI single.

After APSU reliever Sebastian Martinez retired EKU in order to force extra innings, Austin Peay State University saw its hottest hitters get the job done. Center fielder Garrett Spain hit a one-out double to open the door – his fifth extra-base hit of the weekend. Designated hitter Ty DeLancey shoved the door open with a two-out RBI double to break the tie – his fifth RBI of the series. Backup catcher Tyler Cotto then added a RBI single and the Govs lead was 3-1.

Martinez (2-1) tossed a second straight 1-2-3 inning to close the door on the Colonels and earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. McIllwain did not factor into the decision but was impressive in 6.1 innings of work, striking out seven while scattering three hits.

Williams went 8.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits and four walks, striking out seven Govs batters.

In the day’s first game, Eastern Kentucky scored in three of the first four innings and built a 4-0 lead. Austin Peay State University worked it’s way back within a run with two runs in the sixth – one via a Spain solo home run and another on a bases-loaded walk – and a run in the seventh – Spain with his second solo home run.

However, Eastern Kentucky scored a run in the seventh and broke the game open with a four-run eighth. The Colonels hit three consecutive home runs in that eighth inning with right fielder Kendal Ewell hitting a two-run shot followed by solo homers from first baseman Charles Ludwick and shortstop Logan Thomason.

Austin Peay State University starter Nolan O’Shoney (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings of work and suffered the loss.

EKU’s Jake Lewis (1-3) secured the win after holding the APSU Govs to two runs over his 5.1 innings pitched, which also saw him strike out eight batters. Reliever Will Brian allowed one run over the final two innings to pick up his fifth save.

