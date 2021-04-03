Nashville Zoo will hold Teddy Bear Clinic April 10th-11th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Department is reminding all children that their favorite stuffed animal is due for its check-up during the annual Teddy Bear Clinic presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Appointments are now being accepted for April 10th and 11th at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center at Nashville Zoo.

The annual event has been updated to provide a safe, one-way, walk-through experience. Kids will enjoy stuffed animal veterinary examinations where their favorite, fluffy friend will receive a certificate of Beary Good Health, fun crafts, and a touch-free photo booth.

To help maintain health safety, pre-registration is required and masks will be required for ages 5+ while inside the Veterinary Center.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is $5.00 per child. Guests must also purchase admission or use their Nashville Zoo Membership to reserve entry into the Zoo.

Event organizers recommend that all event participants reserve Zoo entry at least 30 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment. The Teddy Bear Clinic is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and sponsored by Swauger Pediatric Dentistry, T-Mobile, Tiff’s Treats, and Tri-Star Southern Hills Medical Center.

More information can be found at www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and Temptations cat treats, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

