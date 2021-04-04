APSU Women’s Golf travels Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women's GolfClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf will square off against Western Kentucky in a Monday match play tilt at Indian Hills Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Austin Peay State University Women's Golf heads to Bowling Green for match play against Western Kentucky. (APSU Sports Information)

The heads-up contest against the Hilltoppers fills the hole in APSU’s schedule created by the Governors’ absence from last week’s Chattanooga Classic.

Head coach Jessica Combs will send out a lineup of Taylor Dedmen, Riley Cooper, Kady Foshaug, Andrea Presilla, and Meghann Stamps against the Hilltoppers. Stamps will make her season debut after missing the first two tournaments.

The 36-hole event takes off at 9:00am, weather permitting, Monday morning. A complete recap and photo gallery will be available at day’s end at LetsGoPeay.com.


