APSU Women’s Golf travels Western Kentucky
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf will square off against Western Kentucky in a Monday match play tilt at Indian Hills Golf Club in Bowling Green.
The heads-up contest against the Hilltoppers fills the hole in APSU’s schedule created by the Governors’ absence from last week’s Chattanooga Classic.
Head coach Jessica Combs will send out a lineup of Taylor Dedmen, Riley Cooper, Kady Foshaug, Andrea Presilla, and Meghann Stamps against the Hilltoppers. Stamps will make her season debut after missing the first two tournaments.
The 36-hole event takes off at 9:00am, weather permitting, Monday morning. A complete recap and photo gallery will be available at day’s end at LetsGoPeay.com.
