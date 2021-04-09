Austin Peay State University Football game at Eastern Illinois postponed

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Eastern Illinois (EIU) originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11th, 2021 in Charleston, Illinois has been postponed.

Under the OVC’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols, Austin Peay State University does not have the requisite number of student-athletes to compete this weekend, forcing the postponement.

A decision if the game can be rescheduled for the final day of the regular season (Saturday, April 17th) will be made at a later point.

Sections

Topics