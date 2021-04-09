|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Football game at Eastern Illinois postponed
Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Eastern Illinois (EIU) originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11th, 2021 in Charleston, Illinois has been postponed.
Under the OVC’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols, Austin Peay State University does not have the requisite number of student-athletes to compete this weekend, forcing the postponement.
A decision if the game can be rescheduled for the final day of the regular season (Saturday, April 17th) will be made at a later point.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Brentwood TN, Charleston IL, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Eastern Illinois, Game Postponed, Governors, Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Panters
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.