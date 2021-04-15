Montgomery County Judge Jill Bartee Ayers confirmed to Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Bartee-Ayers was confirmed to the appointment of Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, Middle Section by the Tennessee General Assembly, on April 12th, 2021.

A vacancy was created at the Court of Criminal Appeals, Middle District, by the retirement of Judge Thomas Woodall in fall 2020.

There were initially 11 applicants who were interviewed by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments in October 2020.

Three of the 11 applicants were moved forward for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s consideration. The three applicants interviewed with Governor Lee and legal counsel to the Governor in late October.

Governor Lee appointed Judge Ayers to fill the vacancy, and the appointment was then sent to the legislature in February. From that point Ayers had several appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Criminal Justice Committee. Both bodies recommended confirmation and Ayers was unanimously confirmed in a joint session of the General Assembly on Monday, April 12th.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the 19th Judicial District as a Circuit Court Judge and I will miss my colleagues, court staff, and attorneys in Montgomery and Robertson Counties. However, I am looking forward to this opportunity to continue to serve the State of Tennessee at the Court of Criminal Appeals,” said Ayers.

“We are grateful for the exemplary service Judge Ayers has given to Montgomery County and congratulate her on this next step in her career,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Judge Ayers is currently wrapping up her work on the trial bench and will immediately begin serving in the Court of Criminal Appeals.

