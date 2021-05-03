This Week at APSU: Seven Commencement Ceremonies planned for Fall, Spring Graduates

Clarksville, TN – Ceremonies for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Fall 2020 graduates are scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th, and Wednesday, May 5th.

Ceremonies for the University’s Spring 2021 graduates are scheduled for Thursday, May 6th, and Friday, May 7th.

A full schedule of the ceremonies, which will be streamed at http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php, is listed below:

4:00pm, May 4th, Fall 2020 graduates from all colleges (participating students signed up for their preferred ceremony).

4:00pm, May 5th, Fall 2020 graduates from all colleges (participating students signed up for their preferred ceremony).

4:00pm, May 6th, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences’ Health and Human Performance, Psychological Sciences, and Counseling, and School of Nursing graduates.

7:00pm, May 6th, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences’ Criminal Justice, Leadership and Organizational Administration, Political Science, Public Management, Sociology, and Social Work graduates.

9:00am, May 7th, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics graduates.

1:00pm, May 7th, College of Arts and Letters graduates.

4:00pm, May 7th, College of Business and Eriksson College of Education graduates.

Graduate students will participate in the ceremonies of their program’s academic college. Additional information can be found at https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.

In addition to the streaming video, the ceremonies will be aired live on CDE Lightband channel 9, Spectrum Cable channel 192, and AT&T Uverse channel 99 and can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9. Graduates and guests who wish to view the ceremonies at a later date or time can access them on the APSU-TV YouTube page and the University’s Facebook page.

ROTC Commissioning Ceremony to celebrate largest class in program’s 50-year history

On May 7th, 2021, Austin Peay State University will have its first in-person commissioning ceremony since the start of the pandemic, and the ceremony will be the biggest in the program’s 50-year history.

Thirty-three ROTC graduates will celebrate their entry into the U.S. Army officer corps.

The ceremony will take be from 6:30pm-7:30pm May 7th in the Dunn Center.

#CandlelightBallAtHome this weekend

The Candlelight Ball Virtual Celebration will be available to watch on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at 7:00pm CT. During this celebration, we will continue the traditional Candlelight Ball program but virtually, from the comfort of your own home!

We ask you to host your own Candlelight Ball “At Home” party from the comfort of your own home! Get your friends together on May 8th at 7:00pm CT. Dress in your attire choice: formal wear, pajamas, APSU apparel. Open up your laptop to the Candlelight Ball Virtual Celebration link, pop open a bottle of your drink choice and enjoy the celebration!

The Virtual link will be accessible for you through the following ways:

Austin Peay State University Alumni Facebook Page – this link will be posted on May 8th, 2021 at 7:00pm CT for your convenience. https://www.facebook.com/APSUAlumni

– this link will be posted on May 8th, 2021 at 7:00pm CT for your convenience. https://www.facebook.com/APSUAlumni Via email – Send an email to Nikki Loos Peterson requesting the Virtual Celebration link and she will send that link your way! All past Candlelight Ball recipients, with an updated email address, will also receive the Virtual Celebration link, via email.

– Send an email to Nikki Loos Peterson requesting the Virtual Celebration link and she will send that link your way! All past Candlelight Ball recipients, with an updated email address, will also receive the Virtual Celebration link, via email. APSU Alumni Web Page – On May 8th, 2021, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/candlelightball and you will be able to access the Virtual Celebration link.

For questions, please contact the APSU Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* or 931.221.7979.

Vaccination effort continues at APSU

Austin Peay State University’s vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered more than 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major University effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.

We received strong campus support early in this venture, but as the semester end approaches, fewer people have signed up to help us at this site. If you are interested in supporting this project by volunteering at the vaccination tent, please sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEA628A5F4C43-vaccine1

All adults 18+ are eligible to receive the vaccine in Montgomery County. You can schedule your appointment online at Austin Peay State University for Montgomery County: COVID-19 Vaccination (signupgenius.com).

