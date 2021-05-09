Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball game against Eastern Kentucky canceled

May 9, 2021
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Clarksville area on Sunday afternoon, the Austin Peay State University softball team regular-season and the series finale at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field versus Eastern Kentucky has been canceled.

Austin Peay State University game canceled. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University finishes the regular season with a 27-14 overall record, including a 22-11 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play, and will be the third seed in next week’s OVC Championship Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

Follow the Govs softball team on Austin Peay State University’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.


