Nashville Sounds game at Toledo Mud Hens postponed due to Rain

Nashville, TN – Sunday afternoon’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field.

A makeup date for the postponed contest will be announced at a later time and will be played at First Horizon Park when the Mud Hens visit Nashville August 3rd-8th.

With the postponement, the Sounds return home to Nashville on a three-game winning streak.

The Sounds welcome the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to First Horizon Park beginning Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 for the first of a six-game series.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets. General admission tickets will also be available online beginning Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Right-hander Thomas Jankins is Nashville’s scheduled starter for Opening Day. The Redbirds have yet to announce a starter.

