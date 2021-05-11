Nashville Sounds fall to Memphis Redbirds, 18-6

Nashville, TN – The Memphis Redbirds scored 10 runs in the first three innings on their way to a 18-6 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 4,000 fans Tuesday night at First Horizon Park, the largest attendance allowed under the current Metro Public Health Department guidelines.

The return of professional baseball to Nashville was spoiled quickly by the visiting Redbirds. They jumped on Sounds starter Thomas Jankins and tagged him for 11 earned runs, a career-high.

Trailing 2-0 after a half of an inning, the Sounds battled back immediately.

Dustin Peterson’s RBI single trimmed the deficit to 2-1 and Zach Green crushed a two-run homer to center field to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead after one inning. It was Green’s team-leading third home run of the season.

The lead was short-lived as Memphis scored four in the second, four in the third and three in the fifth. Max Moroff and Jose Rondon hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the second to spark the slugfest.

Scott Hurst launched a two-run homer in the third and Moroff added his second two-run homer of the game in the fifth to give Memphis a robust 13-3 lead.

Sounds reliever Hoby Milner was a bright spot out of the bullpen. The southpaw struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh.

Tim Lopes drilled a solo shot for the Sounds in the bottom of the eight. The infielder/outfielder was playing in his first game on a Major League rehab assignment.

Green’s third hit of the night was a two-run single in the eighth. The first baseman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two singles and four RBI.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Nashville. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 3.00) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Zach Green had three more hits tonight to extend his hitting streak to a team-best five games. He is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with 3 runs, 1 double, 3 home runs and 10 RBI during the streak.

The Sounds dropped to 12-9 all-time in home opener history.

The 12 hits and 11 runs allowed by Thomas Jankins are both career-highs.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 2 4 4 0 3 0 0 0 5 18 20 0 Nashville 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 6 8 0

Next Up For Nashville Sounds

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Nashville’s next game is Wedsneday, May 12th when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm. For more ticket information, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics