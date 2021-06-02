Nashville Sounds release Fireworks Ticket Plan

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced two new ticket offers set to begin when the team returns to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 8th when they host the Indianapolis Indians for a six-game series.

Six fireworks shows have been added to the 2021 home slate. Dates with postgame fireworks shows include: Friday, June 11th vs. Indianapolis (7:05pm), Friday, June 25th vs. Charlotte (7:05pm), Sunday, July 4th vs. Louisville (6:15pm – Presented by BNA Nashville International Airport), Friday, July 16th vs. Louisville (7:05pm), Friday, July 30th vs. Columbus (7:05pm) and Friday, August 6th vs. Toledo (7:05pm).

Fans are also treated to six additional games that do not include postgame fireworks. Dates in the plan without postgame fireworks include: Sunday, June 13th vs. Indianapolis (2:05pm), Friday, July 2nd vs. Louisville (7:05pm), Sunday, August 1st vs. Columbus (6:15pm), Friday, August 27th vs. Gwinnett (7:05pm), Sunday, August 29th vs. Gwinnett (6:15pm) and Friday, September 10th vs. Memphis (7:05pm).

The 12-game Fireworks Plan (six with fireworks shows; six without) starts at $220.00 and includes free parking, a season-long 15% discount in the Pro Shop, a season ticket membership VIP card and invites to exclusive season ticket member events. For more information on the Friday Fireworks plan, please visit here.

The Sounds have also announced the Hit City Hall Pass offer for select games against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, June 8th, Wednesday, June 9th, Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th.

For $35.00, the Hit City Hall Pass includes a general admission ticket and exclusive access to the all-you-can-eat picnic in the climate-controlled Hit City Hall that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, potato chips, coleslaw, cookies, soda, sweet tea, lemonade, and ice water. The all-you-can-eat picnic starts when gates open and lasts for two (2) hours. All food and beverage items will be removed from the area after two hours.

For $40.00, the Hit City Hall Pass includes the same food and beverage items for the all-you-can-eat picnic in the climate-controlled Hit City Hall, plus a Corner Section ticket (sections 122-124).

For more information on the Hit City Hall pass, please visit here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics