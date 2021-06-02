APSU’s “What If” Comprehensive Campaign surpasses goal

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently surpassed the $65 million fundraising goal for the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign months before its scheduled end date. The campaign began in 2015 and was initially projected to conclude in 2025.

Following the emergence of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the end date was moved up to December 31st, 2021.

The campaign was publicly launched on November 19th, 2020.

After securing $11.4 million during the 2020 fiscal year, raising more than $450,000 during Govs Give 2021, and receiving many other significant gifts and pledges, Austin Peay State University officially surpassed the campaign goal amount in April 2021.

“This is a historic milestone for Austin Peay,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “I am proud of the work that our campus community has done to get to this point.”

This philanthropic campaign is the most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s 93-year history. “What If” is the theme for the campaign, and it represents all of the possibilities that are available to the University and its students, faculty, and staff with the help of generous supporters. Campaign donations will benefit various student success initiatives across all areas of the University.

“We would like to thank our alumni and friends who have made our ‘what if’ a reality through their many commitments to Austin Peay,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Their efforts, combined with the dedication of the APSU Comprehensive Campaign Committee, will have a lasting impact on the future of this University.”

Members of the APSU Comprehensive Campaign Steering Committee include Chair Ginna Holleman (’95), Maggie Kulback (’77), Doug Downey (’79), Wilma Newton (’73), Charlsie Hand (’88), Lawson Mabry (’77), Bill Evans, John Foy (’65), Valencia May (’86), Dr. Bruce Myers, Joe Shakeenab (’04) and Sammy Stuard.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to say that it has been a privilege to serve APSU in this way,” APSU Comprehensive Campaign Steering Committee Chair Ginna Holleman said. “It is a joy to give back to an institution that means so much to our community.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Sections

Topics