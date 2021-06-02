Clarksville Municipal Court to adopt new Face Mask, Social Distancing requirements

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Municipal Court has adopted new courtroom requirements effective May 27th, 2021 regarding face coverings and social distancing in accordance with an updated order by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Jeff Bivins revised on May 14th the previously imposed state of emergency for the judicial branch.

The new order allows municipalities, at the local judges’ discretion, the ability to require face coverings, capacity requirements, and the ability to continue conducting business by means other than in-person.

The revisions are occurring because of “the continued decline of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Tennessee and the ready availability of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The order also changed the social distancing requirement in the courtroom to 3 feet between persons along with allowing judicial districts to modify their approved comprehensive written plans consistent with the order.

The Clarksville Municipal Court has adopted this order along with implementing additional health and safety procedures, including COVID-19 Coronavirus screenings upon entrance, the collection of evidence/information/data regarding court matters via phone, email or fax, and continuing to monitor courtroom capacity requirements for the safety of the court and those present.

The Clarksville Municipal Court’s adopted order can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3fvDUTX.

The court remains open during normal business hours to answer questions and reset court and hearing dates. The Court will continue to offer the use of Zoom video conferencing to continue efforts to reduce pandemic impacts.

Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email*

