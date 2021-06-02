Nashville Sounds take down Charlotte Knights 7-4 for 14th Straight Win

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds’ winning streak reached 14 on Wednesday night with a 7-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. Zack Godley dominated for seven innings, and Pablo Reyes and Weston Wilson each homered, putting the Sounds one win away from tying a franchise record for most consecutive wins.

Their 20-5 record remains the best in minor league baseball and the best start to a season in team history through 25 games.

Godley allowed only one hit in seven innings, and it came on his first batter of the game.

Adam Engel doubled in the first and later scored, and Charlotte added an unearned run for a quick 2-0 game. But Godley (3-0) allowed just one baserunner the rest of the night and retired 13 straight at one point.

He yielded the two runs – one earned – on one hit and struck out four in the victory, and it marked the longest outing by a Sounds pitcher this season.

The Sounds didn’t trail 2-0 for long. They tied the game in the second against Reynaldo Lopez, as Dylan Cozens doubled home Cooper Hummel and then scored on a single by Reyes. Then in the third against Tanner Banks (2-2), Reyes belted a home run to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead. Wilson homered leading off the seventh, a frame that also included four walks and a wild pitch from the Charlotte bullpen that put the Sounds ahead 6-2.

The Knights got two in the eighth against Miguel Sanchez, but Jake Hager singled in the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4, and Jake Cousins stranded two in the ninth to notch his first save.

Game three in the six-game series is Thursday night at 6:04pm CT. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Sounds against Felix Paulino (1-1, 9.00) for Charlotte.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds had 11 hits, improving to 9-0 this season when reaching 10+ hits.

Zack Godley’s quality start was his second in a row.

The Sounds are averaging 6.4 runs per game during the win streak, and their team ERA is 2.76 (39er/127ip) during the streak.

Every Sounds hitter reached base at least once, and seven had at least one hit.

Box Score

Nashville 7, Charlotte 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 7 11 1 Charlotte 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 5 0

