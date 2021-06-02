Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tornado Warning issued for Northeastern Montgomery County

June 2, 2021
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a tornado warning for Northeastern Montgomery County and Northwestern Robertson County until 9:45pm CT.

At 9:21pm CT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clarksville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The impact is flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Guthrie Kentucky around 9:35pm CT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cedar Hill and Adams.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 3 and 16.

Take Cover Now!
Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.


