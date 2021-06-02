Northwestern Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northwestern Montgomery County and East central Stewart County until 9:15pm CT.

At 8:38pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Fort Campbell, moving northeast at 15 mph.

The hazard of this storm is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Clarksville and Woodlawn.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

