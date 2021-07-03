Montgomery County Athletes Earn Titles at Clay Target State Championships

Nash ville, TN – More than 2,000 youth athletes, from middle school to college, participated in the 2021 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championships on June 21st through 27th in Nashville.

State Championships spanned six full days of co-ed competition in three shotgun shooting sports disciplines: trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as doubles skeet, doubles trap, and extended yard line trap. Individuals and teams from all corners of the state competed for titles in more than 160 categories.

“Each year we are inspired by the dedication student-athletes show and the support of their parents and coaches,” said JW Worthen, director of programs for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “These athletes represent the future of outdoorsmen and women in Tennessee and ultimately the future of our great outdoors.”

The governing body of the sport in Tennessee is the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program, an initiative of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.

Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program recruits youth into an outdoor lifestyle by introducing them to shooting sports. Those who participate in outdoor recreation are eight times more likely to support conservation issues.

Skeet

Rookie Team

1. Mckenzie Shooting Sports (Carroll Co.)

2. South Gibson County Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

3. Clarksville Academy (Montgomery Co.)

Intermediate Entry Level Team

1. Haywood Young Guns (Haywood Co.)

2. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

3. Hardeman County Clay Dusters (Hardeman Co.)

Junior Varsity Team

1. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

2. South Gibson County Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

3. Warriors (Knox Co.)

Doubles Skeet

Intermediate Entry Level Team

1. Haywood Young Guns (Haywood Co.)

2. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

Junior Varsity Team

1. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

2. South Gibson Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

3. Santa Fe Sharpshooters (Maury Co.)

Varsity Team

1. Warriors (Knox Co.)

2. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

3. Henry County No Fly Zone (Henry Co.)

Sporting Clays

Intermediate Entry Level Team

1. Hardeman County Clay Dusters (Hardeman Co.)

2. Southern Shooting Sports (Montgomery Co.)

3. Haywood Young Guns (Haywood Co.)

Junior Varsity Team

1. Santa Fe Sharpshooters (Maury Co.)

2. South Gibson Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

3. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

Trap

Rookie Team

1. T-County Clay Busters (Tipton Co.)

2. Mckenzie Shooting Sports (Carroll Co.)

3. South Gibson County Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

Junior Varsity Team

1. South Gibson County Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

2. Jefferson County 4-H Patriot Shooters (Jefferson Co.)

3. Three Rivers Clay Commanders (Humphreys Co.)

Doubles Trap

Junior Varsity Team

1. South Gibson County Shooting Sports (Gibson Co.)

2. Houston High School Trap Team (Shelby Co.)

3. Clarksville Clay Target Association – No Option (Montgomery Co.)

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

Sections

Topics