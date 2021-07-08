|
Nashville Sounds drop Doubleheader to Gwinnett Stripers
Nashville, TN – The Gwinnett Stripers powered their way to a sweep of the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader Thursday at Coolray Field. Gwinnett hit two home runs in each game and shutout the Nashville offense in game two.
The Stripers outhit the Sounds 10-5 on their way to a 7-2 win in game one. Jason Kipnis and Sean Kazmar Jr. each hit two-run homers to pace the Stripers.
Jamie Westbrook drilled a two-run home run in the seventh to give Nashville their two runs. Lorenzo Cain played in his first game with the Sounds on MLB rehab assignment, he went 1-for-2 and started in center field.
Gwinnett picked up right where they left off in game one when Cristian Pache led off the first frame with a home run.
Just an inning later, Drew Waters crushed a three-run homer to give the Stripers a quick 4-0 lead.
Gwinnett added a run in the third and fourth inning in their 6-0 win.
Matt Lipka recorded the only hit for the Sounds in game two. The one hit is a season-low.
Game five of the seven-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-0, 0.95) starts for Nashville against left-hander Kyle Muller (2-1, 4.60) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.
