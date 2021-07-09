APSU Men’s Golf adds Michael Busse to coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – A recent Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf graduate is staying aboard as an assistant coach, with Michael Busse set to stay with the program in 2021-22 in a coaching capacity.

“We’re glad that Mike is going to keep working with us while also pursuing his professional career,” said Austin Peay head coach Robbie Wilson. “He offers a ton of knowledge both of Austin Peay and the game itself and understands what it takes to bring out the best in a player during competition. He’ll be a huge asset for us and I’m grateful we can make use of his high golf IQ and skillset.”

A native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Busse made an indelible mark during his time as a Gov. He was an eight-time top-10 finisher on the course, with a pair of runner-up finishes at Greystone Golf Club during his career—at the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate and the 2021 Murray State Invitational. He also picked up an Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week honor after a third-place finish at the 2018 Invitational at Savannah Harbor.

Away from the course, he was a consistent presence on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List and OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He earned his bachelor’s in May 2020 and currently on track to procure his master’s in August.

In addition to his role assisting his alma mater, Busse will continue pursuing a professional golf career.

