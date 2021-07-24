|
Nashville Sounds give up Six Runs late in 9-3 loss to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds fought back from a three-run deficit in the eighth inning on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, only to allow six runs in the bottom of the inning and fall, 9-3, at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Alec Bettinger turned in another quality start on the mound, but the Sounds suffered their seventh loss in the last eight games and have lost a series for just the second time this season.
The Sounds had just three hits through seven innings and had stranded two runners in the second inning and left the bases loaded in the sixth before coming alive in the eighth.
Down 3-0, Tim Lopes smashed a solo homer into the wind in left field, and Troy Stokes Jr., Dustin Peterson, and Cooper Hummel reached consecutively to load the bases.
Zack Green drove in a run while reaching on an error, and Weston Wilson hit into a double play to plate Peterson for a 3-3 score. It took Bettinger off the hook for a tough-luck loss, as he went six innings and gave up three runs – two earned – on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. It was his second quality start in his last three appearances.
Even after Jacksonville loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, the Sounds had a chance to keep it tied. Kyle Lobstein entered for Quinton Torres-Costa (3-1) and got a groundball, but instead of a double play, an error brought in two runs for a 5-3 deficit. Then Joe Dunand smacked a three-run homer, and the Jumbo Shrimp added another run on the Sounds’ second error of the inning and fourth of the game. Mason Melotakis (2-1) got the win for Jacksonville.
The finale of the six-game series is set for Sunday night at 5:35pm CT. Lefty Aaron Ashby (5-3, 5.26) is set to start for the Sounds (41-29), and right-hander Paul Campbell (0-0, 0.00) will counter for Jacksonville (37-32).
Nashville 3, Jacksonville 9
