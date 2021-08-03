|
Clarksville Police reminds everyone to be ready for Back-To-School Traffic
Clarksville Police will focus on enforcing Bus Laws, School-Zone Safety
Clarksville, TN – A new school year starts Monday, and local motorists are urged to be ready for increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic around schools, reduced speed limits in school zones, and a return to the road of dozens of big yellow school buses.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System classes start with a half-day on Monday, August 9th, and then resume with a full-day schedule on Wednesday, August 12th.
Clarksville Police will be out in full force for the next several weeks to ensure motorists are following the rules of the road in school zones and around school buses.
“We will be watching for people illegally passing school buses and for speeders in the school zones,” said Lt. Vince Lewis, Traffic Unit Supervisor for Clarksville Police.
“This is all about ensuring safe travel to school for children, and making sure people slow down and pay attention when driving near our schools,” Lewis stated.
School Zones
School zones are marked with lights or traffic signs, so drivers need to be alert, obey speed limits and avoid distractions. Motorists also must pay attention to school crossing guards or officers directing traffic in the school zones. Drivers must not block crosswalks and must be prepared to stop and yield to children in crosswalks.
All school zones have a 20 mph speed limit unless otherwise posted. Speeding in a school zone can result in a fine and points on your license. It also could result in reckless driving charges, which is a Class B Misdemeanor subject to a state citation.
School buses
Motorists should be careful when traveling near school buses and allow for more stopping distance, which provides more time to react when a bus’s yellow lights start flashing.
Here are other key regulations involving buses:
Violations involving school buses can result in a fine and points on your license.
Problem Areas
Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the school year in these areas:
To avoid school traffic delays, motorists should take alternate routes or plan additional travel time.
