Nashville Predators team with Red Cross for Blood Drives, August 9th-13th

Nashville, TN – Join the Nashville Predators in their support of the American Red Cross by donating blood at one of the many Preds drive locations from August 9th-13th, 2021.

Everyone who makes an appointment online and donates blood will receive two (2) tickets to one of the Nashville Predators preseason home games on October 2nd or October 9th.

Clarksville Blood Drives

American Red Cross

Clarksville Chapter – Donor Room

1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN

Monday, August 9th

10:30am–4:30pm.

Wednesday, August 11th

10:30am–4:30pm.

Donors will get to choose which game they want to attend! Details regarding tickets will be emailed to you at the conclusion of the drive.

Additionally, all presenting donors will receive a Preds and American Red Cross foam puck and be entered to win a Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)!

To make your appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!

